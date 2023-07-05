“Dangerous and violent criminals:” Atlanta mayor condemns attacks that destroyed 8 APD motorcycles

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens condemned whoever is responsible for destroying eight police motorcycles with explosives over the weekend, calling them “outrageous, dangerous and violent criminals.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta police responded to reports of a fire at an Atlanta police precinct on Southside Parkway around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters found multiple motorcycles on fire in a parking deck and evidence of “incendiary devices.”

The fire destroyed eight Atlanta police motorcycles in total.

RELATED STORIES:

Police said they believe activists targeted another police precinct near the BeltLine, but the explosive devices didn’t go off.

The attacks come after more than a year of protests against the construction of a planned public safety training facility in DeKalb County.

Activists camped in the woods to try to keep the facility from being built for months, getting into several violent confrontations with police. On several occasions, protestors hurled Molotov cocktails and fireworks at officers, set construction equipment on fire and vandalized buildings, police said.

Last week, activists hosted a “week of action” in which they protested at several businesses connected to the training facility, throwing rotten meat at officers at one point.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

On Wednesday, Dickens condemned the latest attacks, saying he fully supports people’s right to protest the facility peacefully, but that he won’t tolerate criminal behavior. He blamed the attacks on outside agitators.

“Criminals are hiding in the midst of peaceful protesters,” Dickens said. “Some are career arsonists and vandals from across the nation.”

Atlanta police chief Darin Scheirbaum said the people who are conducting the violent attacks are a “group that is on borrowed time.”

Police said the people behind the violent attacks will be arrested and prosecuted.

Activists vow to continue fight as city council approves funding bill for training facility Nearly 400 people, those of who were mostly against the facility being built, spoke for more than 14 hours during Monday’s council meeting.









©2022 Cox Media Group