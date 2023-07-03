2 employees arrested after police discover alleged prostitution ring inside Roswell massage parlor

ROSWELL, Ga. — There is new information about a massage parlor where employees were arrested for offering sexual favors. It turns out the owner has faced similar allegations in the past.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Roswell, where he learned new disturbing information about what happened at the Massage Angel Spa.

Witnesses say it all went down in the middle of the day.

“I was just sitting over here. I just looked outside and I just saw a lot of police officers just pulled in,” witness Ferry Khaki said.

A police raid the massage parlor off Woodstock Road in Roswell after reports of prostitution.

“I just didn’t know what was going on. I just thought it was a regular place just doing their massages and that’s all,” Khaki said.

The two employees, Yuhua Gan and Qiaolan Liu are under arrest and facing charges.

Police say Liu performed illegal sex acts on an undercover officer after he paid her $200.

The raid happened last Thursday and since then, no one here has seen or heard from any of the management.

Monday afternoon, Seiden stopped by the business where the front door was locked. Seiden also called the number on the storefront, hoping to track down the owners, but no one picked up.

Because of the July 4 holiday, Channel 2 Action News couldn’t get an answer about whether the owners will also be charged.

But according to court documents, the parlor has been on law enforcement’s radar since last August.

That’s when investigators say another undercover operation discovered two different women performing sexual acts on clients.

“We don’t want anything like this in the area. It’s very embarrassing for us,” Khaki said

When interviewed by police, one of the arrested employees told investigators that she had just moved to Georgia from China.

She said she and her co-worker had been living at the spa working seven days a week for 12 hours a day.

