Atlanta mom has arm sewn to stomach in desperate attempt to save it after pitbull attack

A woman viciously attacked by a dog in her home says her nightmare continues. Samantha Hesler was rushed back to the hospital after her wounds became infected.

She is now in Grady Hospital getting around-the-clock treatment.

She says this really taken a toll on her mentally, physically and financially. “I’m not doing too good,” she told Channel 2s Tom Jones. She said she is miserable. “I have very rough days. I cry at least 2 or 3 times a day,” she says.

She is back in the hospital after spending a month here back in May. That’s after she was viciously attacked by this Bully pit bull mix she was dog-sitting in her home.

“The dog just, ‘Rah, rah, rah. Boom!’,” Hesler’s 16-year-old daughter Kanya explained.

Kanya saved her mother’s life that day. She grabbed a knife from their kitchen and stabbed the animal in the eye to get it off her.

Hesler suffered extensive damage to her arm and had multiple surgeries. “People just think a dog bite is like ooh a dog just bit me. Like it looks like she got attacked by a shark,” Kanya said about the severity of her mother’s injuries.

