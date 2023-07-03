GoFundMe set up to help bury 7-year-old girl left to decompose in closet in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The grandmother of a 7-year-old girl found dead in a closet in DeKalb County has set up a GoFundMe to help with her funeral expenses.

Alivia-Hobbs Jordan was found partially mummified in a closet of a unit at the Hidden Valley apartments on Misty Waters Drive last week.

A man passing by smelled a foul odor and went inside the open door, where he found the body.

Alondra Hobbs, the child’s mother, was arrested on charges of felony murder and cruelty to children in the 2nd degree.

She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital to be treated for an unreleased condition.

The child’s grandmother, Tammy Blassingame, called Alivia a “true gift from Heaven” on a GoFundMe set up to help with her funeral expenses.

“My sweet angel protect and watch over us.” Blassingame said. “I am lost for words. I’m sorry she took you away from us. You had a wonderful future ahead of you. We will do everything in our power to get you justice.”

It’s unclear if Blassingame was the child’s paternal or maternal grandmother.

It’s unclear how the child ended up in the closet alone or how long she had been there.

