LIVE UPDATES: First severe thunderstorm warning issued for north Georgia

ATLANTA — Some isolated severe storms are possible for north Georgia Monday afternoon and evening.

Most of north Georgia is under a Level 1 risk for storms through Tuesday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the storms could produce damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and lightning.

4:25 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Lamar and Monroe counties until 4:45 p.m.

The stormy pattern will continue Tuesday night, but storms are likely to clear out before Fourth of July fireworks shows.

Here’s what you need to know:

Isolated storms could produce strong winds, hail

Heavy rain and lighting are also possible

Temperatures are in the low 90s

