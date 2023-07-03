LIVE UPDATES: First severe thunderstorm warning issued for north Georgia

ATLANTA — Some isolated severe storms are possible for north Georgia Monday afternoon and evening.
Most of north Georgia is under a Level 1 risk for storms through Tuesday morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the storms could produce damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and lightning.
LIVE UPDATES:
4:25 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Lamar and Monroe counties until 4:45 p.m.
The stormy pattern will continue Tuesday night, but storms are likely to clear out before Fourth of July fireworks shows.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Isolated storms could produce strong winds, hail
- Heavy rain and lighting are also possible
- Temperatures are in the low 90s
