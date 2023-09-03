Police investigating ‘multiple’ people shot at northwest Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are responding to a home where multiple people have been shot.

Police said the shooting happened at a home off Adkins Road in northwest Atlanta sometime after 10 a.m. Police have not confirmed the number of victims or their conditions.

There is no word on if anyone has been taken into custody but police told Channel 2 Action News that this is not an active shooter situation.

Channel 2′s Justin Carter spotted police tape blocking off the street and Atlanta police chief Darin Schierbaum arriving at the scene.

A neighbor told Carter that a family just moved into the home where the shooting happened and that he saw several ambulances respond.

This is a developing story. Watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for the latest.

