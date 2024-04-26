Friends, family gather for funeral for Atlanta music icon Rico Wade

ATLANTA — Family and friends gathered on Friday for the funeral for Atlanta rap legend Rico Wade.

Wade, who was part of the legendary Atlanta rap production group Organized Noize and music collective the Dungeon Family, died at the age of 52 last week. His cause of death has not been announced.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was outside the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church where the private funeral was held.

Wade helped launch the careers of several highly successful artists, including OutKast, Goodie Mob, T.I. and more.

©2023 Cox Media Group