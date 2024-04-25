Rico Wade funeral plans announced, ceremony will be private for friends and family only

Atlanta rap legend Rico Wade died April 13 at the age of 52. Now, funeral plans to honor him have been announced.

According to a spokesperson, the funeral will be a private ceremony for friends and family only.

Wade, described as the de facto leader of The Dungeon Family and member of rap production group Organized Noize and was a multi-platinum-selling “architect of southern Hip Hop,” according to a representative.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In addition to his membership in both organizations, Wade is known for his prominence in the Southern Hip Hop music industry, in which he is considered an architect of the genre.

Michael “Killer Mike” Render spoke exclusively with Channel 2′s Karyn Greer days after Wade’s death to share his memories about the musician and pay tribute to him.

“I didn’t have the courage to just pop up. But I knew guys in southwest Atlanta, whether it was Pretty Ken from the Attic Family, Sean Paul and J. Bo, you know, Pretty Ken, of course, was, you know, cousins with Sean Paul, but they’re affiliated you know, a new Cielo from the Goodie Mob seat was the first person from the Dungeon that really embraced me, you know what I mean? So, I knew those guys from afar, but I was a fan like everybody else,” Render told Channel 2 Action News.

RELATED STORIES:

After Wade’s death was reported, Mayor Andre Dickens was one of several to pay tribute to the star.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Rico Wade. Rico was a musical genius and one third of the Grammy Award-winning music production team Organized Noize. A product of Atlanta Public Schools, he led in the creation of a hip-hop sound that has spanned decades and genres. Without Rico Wade, the world may have never experienced The Dungeon Family, OutKast, Goodie Mob, Future and many more. Rico left an indelible mark on music and culture around the world and for that, the South will always have something to say,” Dickens said in a statement.

The memorial service for Wade will be held at Ebenezer First Baptist Church in Atlanta on Friday at 11 a.m., according to a spokesperson.

While the service itself will be private, the funeral plan announcement noted that nearly 70 members of Clark Atlanta’s band will be performing songs produced by Organized Noize outside the church.

After the service, a procession for Wade funeral will also travel along N. MLK Jr. Drive at Mercedes Benz Stadium before proceeding along the following route:

Start MLK @ Mercedes Benz

Left on Harlan Road SW - Flowers to be laid at 409 Harlon Road SW

Right on Peyton Road SW

Right on Hayne

Left on Lynhurst Drive SW

Left Cascade Road

Right on Adams Drive - Flowers to be laid at 1590 Adams Drive SW

Left on Childress Drive SW

Left on Campbellton Road

Right on Delowe Drive

Right on Headland Drive - Flowers to be laid at the corner of Delowe and Headliand

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

LaVista Road reopens months after massive apartment fire displaced hundreds of people

©2023 Cox Media Group