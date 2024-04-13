Atlanta rap legend, Dungeon Family member Rico Wade dies at 52

ATLANTA — Rico Wade, a member of the Dungeon Family and part of the legendary Atlanta rap production group Organized Noize has died. He was 52.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens put out a statement on Saturday confirming Wade’s death.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Rico Wade. Rico was a musical genius and one third of the Grammy Award-winning music production team Organized Noize. A product of Atlanta Public Schools, he led in the creation of a hip-hop sound that has spanned decades and genres. Without Rico Wade, the world may have never experienced The Dungeon Family, OutKast, Goodie Mob, Future and many more. Rico left an indelible mark on music and culture around the world and for that, the South will always have something to say.” — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens

Organized Noize started the Dungeon Family as a music collective for other Atlanta rap artists with funk and soul influences. Outkast and Goodie Mob were among the first members.

Atlanta rapper Killer Mike, a fellow member of the Dungeon Family, took to social media on Saturday to express his condolences.

“I don’t have the words to express my deep and profound sense of loss. I am praying for your wife and children. I am praying for the Wade family. I am praying for us all. I deeply appreciate your acceptance into the Dungeon Family, mentorship, friendship and brotherhood. Idk where I would be without y’all.”

More details surrounding Wade’s death have not been released.

Wade started Organized Noize in the early 1990s with Ray Murray and Sleepy Brown. The group created hits for Outkast, Goodie Mob, Ludacris, TLC and more.

The Dungeon Family got its name from “the Dungeon,” Rico Wade’s studio, which was located in the basement of his mom’s East Point home, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.





[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]





TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3





[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2023 Cox Media Group