Matt Olson breaks Andruw Jones’ record for most home runs in a single Braves season

ATLANTA — Matt Olson made Braves history Saturday afternoon with his 52nd home run of the season.

Olson now holds the Braves franchise record for the most home runs in a single season. Braves legend Andruw Jones held the previous record with 51 home runs during the 2005 season.

He hit his 52nd homer on Saturday afternoon against the Miami Marlins to tie up the game 5-5 in the top of the sixth inning.

Of course, Olson grew up watching Jones with the Braves. The first baseman is a Gwinnett County native and star player at Parkview High School.

The Braves were the first team this season to clinch a spot in the playoffs, marking their sixth consecutive playoff run. They are still looking to clinch the NL East against the Phillies.

The 28-year-old holds several batting records at Parkview. The high school retired his uniform number, 21, in 2019.

Earlier this month, the Braves retired Jones’ number, 25.

He never hit more than 39 homers in a season before this year.

Jones and Olson are the only Braves to hit 50 home runs in a season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

