New video shows police arresting woman accused of stabbing 3 people at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — Things are back to normal at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after chaos erupted inside.

A new video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows the intense moments as officers tried to arrest a woman accused of stabbing three people at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Wednesday evening.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan was live at Grady Hospital on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. where those victims, including an Atlanta Police Lieutenant, are recovering.

There are many questions about what led up to the incident.

Travelers looked on in shock and captured a video Wednesday around 4:45 p.m. as police were heard trying to keep people away from a woman with a knife in her hand.

It happened before the security checkpoint in what police say is the west crossover where passengers wait in security lines. The woman with the knife was blocked off from passengers who were just on the other side of the glass.

Officers drew their tasers moments after she stabbed a man. After that, she stabbed two more people.

Sgt. John Chafee with the Atlanta Police Department described the moments leading up to the woman stabbing another person and the APD employee.

“Officers encountered her, began to talk her into dropping the knife, limited her movement, she moved into the south terminal and there she stabbed another female and then she stabbed an APD Lt. who was trying to take her into custody,” said Chafee.

Seconds later, the suspect was tackled to the ground. Police identified her as 44-year-old Damaris Milton.

Several videos from people in the terminal show them crouched down while officers worked to ensure the situation was under control.

“Tons of commotion, people running by talking about what happened,” said Eric Laramie, a witness. “Not good you know, not what I was hoping to see in Atlanta,” said Laramie.

Police said they were able to get the woman into custody unharmed.

