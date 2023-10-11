2 stabbed, including Atlanta police officer, at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

ATLANTA, Ga. — Police say two people, including an officer, were stabbed at Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Airport Wednesday night.

Sources told Channel 2′s Mark Winne that an Atlanta police officer and a civilian were stabbed at the south terminal of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The source said the suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The identities and conditions of the victims have not been released. The suspect’s identity has also not been released.

Video shared on social media showed people crouched down in the security line as someone yelled in the background.

It’s unclear what led up to the stabbing.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more details on this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

MARTA bus hits teen crossing intersection in DeKalb County, officials say A young man was hit by a MARTA bus on Wednesday morning, according to officials.













©2023 Cox Media Group