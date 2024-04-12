Man sentenced for putting antifreeze in his newborn baby’s breastmilk, South Fulton Police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A South Fulton man is facing 50 years in prison for poisoning his newborn baby.

City of South Fulton Police Department Curtis Jack was found guilty on multiple counts, including attempted murder.

On October 1, 2020, police said Jack picked up bottles of breastmilk from the mother of his child, who was hospitalized after giving birth to their daughter on September 24, 2020.

After delivering the breastmilk to the child’s grandmother, who was also caring for the woman’s other daughter, the child became critically ill within 24 hours, suspected of being poisoned.

Jack admitted to adding antifreeze to the breastmilk to South Fulton Police Department detectives.

During the trial, the State presented testimonies from the child’s mother, grandmother, law enforcement officers, and medical experts, including a demonstration of how easy it was to poison the breastmilk.

The woman and Jack, both employees at a company, had been together since January 2020. Police said Jack had previously insisted that the woman terminate her pregnancy.

The jury found Jack guilty on all counts, and he was sentenced to 50 years, with 40 years to serve in custody.

SFPD gave a special thanks to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for getting justice for the victim and her mother.

