Fani Willis’ office silent after special prosecutor named to investigate Lt. Gov. Burt Jones

ATLANTA — A former district attorney announced he will lead the investigation into Georgia’s lieutenant governor, Burt Jones.

Jones is accused of casting a fake electoral vote for former President Donald Trump in 2020.

It took 21 months, but on Thursday, Channel 2 Action News confirmed the executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys Council, Pete Skandalakis, will investigate whether Jones broke the law after he acted as one of Trump’s alternate electors following the 2020 presidential election.

Due to state law, Skandalakis is unable to comment on the investigation, but the man at the center of his investigation had this to say following the announcement.

“I’m happy to see this process move forward and look forward to the opportunity to get this charade behind me. Fani Willis has made a mockery of this legal process, as she tends to do. I look forward to a quick resolution and moving forward with the business of the state of Georgia,” Jones said.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden contacted Fani Willis and her office for comment on this story, but they declined.

The investigation into Jones was halted in 2022 after Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney disqualified Willis and her office from investigating the Republican lawmaker after she held a fundraiser for his political opponent.

Former DeKalb County District Attorney Robert James told Seiden that the decision made by Skandalakis raises a lot of questions.

“Why was the case not appointed to another prosecutor’s office? And if no prosecutors wanted it, why was it not appointed to a special counsel?” James said.

James wanted to make it clear that he was not insinuating that there is anything fishy or nefarious going on with how it’s being handled. He just has questions.

