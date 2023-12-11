‘The best brother:’ Family remembers 17-year-old high school football player found dead

MANCHESTER, Ga. — Police are searching for the person who killed a 17-year-old Georgia football player and left him in an alley near his home.

Brandon Smith’s grandparents reported him missing last week and his body was found Sunday.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was outside Mercedes-Benz stadium Monday, where the teen was supposed to be playing a championship game there tonight.

The Manchester High Football team was determined to win the game Monday night for Smith, their teammate and friend.

Meanwhile, Manchester Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are searching for his killer.

Fernandes talked to Smith’s sister, Janiyah Smith, and their cousin, Jakerria Hardy.

Janiyah Smith said she looked up to her big brother.

“He was the best brother in the world,” Smith said. “All that I could ask for to be honest.”

Hardy said he was her favorite cousin.

His sister’s message to the public, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

