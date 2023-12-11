YSL defendant stabbed in Fulton County Jail, sheriff’s office says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Young Slime Life defendant Shannon Stillwell is in the hospital after officials say he was stabbed in the Fulton County Jail.
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Stillwell was stabbed overnight.
It is unclear what led to the stabbing.
Stillwell, AKA Shannon Jackson, AKA SB, is facing RICO charges, murder, participation in a criminal street gang, and gun charges.
We’re working to learn about this developing story.
