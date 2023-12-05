Election Day: These metro Atlanta races will be decided with runoffs tonight

ATLANTA — Polls are now open across metro Atlanta and north Georgia for a series of runoff races on Tuesday.

While many eyes are looking ahead to 2024, there are key races this year for mayoral, city council and school board seats that will be decided in runoffs tonight.

On Election Day, you must vote at your designated polling place. Polling places are open on Election Day from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. If you are in line by 7:00 p.m., you are allowed to cast your ballot.

Voters registered in Georgia can look up where to vote on the My Voter Page on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website or by contacting your County Board of Registrar’s Office.

Here’s the list of runoff races from across north Georgia tonight:

Atlanta School Board District 7

Alfred “Shivy” Brooks

Tamara Jones

Barrow County - Winder Council Member At Large

John E Burns

Taffy McCormick

Clayton County - Morrow City Council Post 4

Oscar Lanza Menjivar

Khoa Vuong

Cobb County - Kennesaw Council At Large Post 1

Lynette Burnette

Madelyn Orochena

Coweta County - Newnan Council Dist. 3 Post A

Jim Thomasson

Jocelyn Blackwood Palmer

DeKalb County - Brookhaven Mayor

Lauren Kiefer

H.J. “John” Park

DeKalb County - Brookhaven City Council District 1

Michael Diaz

Linley Jones

DeKalb County - Doraville Council Dist. 2 Post 2

Carrie Armistead

MD Naser

DeKalb County - Stone Mountain Council Post 1

Anita Bass

Gina Stroud Cox

DeKalb County - Stone Mountain Council Post 2

Mark Marianos

Clint Monroe

DeKalb County - Stone Mountain Council Post 3

India Pullin

Ryan M Smith

DeKalb County - Stonecrest Council Post 2

Terry Fye

Rob Turner

Douglas County - Douglasville Council Ward 4

Braxton R Banks

Chris “Coach” Watts

Fayette County - Peachtree City Council Post 1

Laura Plauche Johnson

Tamara Allen Moore

Fulton County - East Point Council Ward C

Myron B Cook

Tremayne Mitchell

Fulton County - East Point Council Ward D

Stephanie C Gordon

LaTonya Martin Rogers

Fulton County - Roswell City Council Post 2

Michael Dal Cerro

Allen Sells

Fulton County - South Fulton Council District 5

Kalvin Bennett

Corey Reeves

Gwinnett County - Lilburn Mayor

Timothy Dunn

Johnny D Crist

Gwinnett County - Snellville Council Post 1

Norman A Carter

Catherine Hardrick

Jackson County - Commerce Council Ward 5

Roshuanda Adams Merritt

Marty Vitug

Meriwether County - Manchester Mayor

Mark Trimble

Nell Rush Wilkins

Paulding County - Hiram Mayor

Frank Moran

Dawn Veasley

Pickens County - Jasper City Council Post 5

John B Foust

Shirley Mitchell

Polk County - Rockmart Mayor

James Payne

Sherman Ross

Rabun County - Tallulah Falls Council

Jimmy Franklin

Craig Weatherly

Villa Rica Mayor

Gil McDougal

Leslie McPherson

Walton County - Walnut Grove City Council

Rachel Davis

Maxine McClanahan

