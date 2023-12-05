Election Day: These metro Atlanta races will be decided with runoffs tonight

ATLANTA — Polls are now open across metro Atlanta and north Georgia for a series of runoff races on Tuesday.
While many eyes are looking ahead to 2024, there are key races this year for mayoral, city council and school board seats that will be decided in runoffs tonight.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Election Day, you must vote at your designated polling place. Polling places are open on Election Day from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. If you are in line by 7:00 p.m., you are allowed to cast your ballot.
Voters registered in Georgia can look up where to vote on the My Voter Page on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website or by contacting your County Board of Registrar’s Office.
Here’s the list of runoff races from across north Georgia tonight:
Atlanta School Board District 7
Alfred “Shivy” Brooks
Tamara Jones
Barrow County - Winder Council Member At Large
John E Burns
Taffy McCormick
Clayton County - Morrow City Council Post 4
Oscar Lanza Menjivar
Khoa Vuong
Cobb County - Kennesaw Council At Large Post 1
Lynette Burnette
Madelyn Orochena
Coweta County - Newnan Council Dist. 3 Post A
Jim Thomasson
Jocelyn Blackwood Palmer
DeKalb County - Brookhaven Mayor
Lauren Kiefer
H.J. “John” Park
DeKalb County - Brookhaven City Council District 1
Michael Diaz
Linley Jones
DeKalb County - Doraville Council Dist. 2 Post 2
Carrie Armistead
MD Naser
DeKalb County - Stone Mountain Council Post 1
Anita Bass
Gina Stroud Cox
DeKalb County - Stone Mountain Council Post 2
Mark Marianos
Clint Monroe
DeKalb County - Stone Mountain Council Post 3
India Pullin
Ryan M Smith
DeKalb County - Stonecrest Council Post 2
Terry Fye
Rob Turner
Douglas County - Douglasville Council Ward 4
Braxton R Banks
Chris “Coach” Watts
Fayette County - Peachtree City Council Post 1
Laura Plauche Johnson
Tamara Allen Moore
Fulton County - East Point Council Ward C
Myron B Cook
Tremayne Mitchell
Fulton County - East Point Council Ward D
Stephanie C Gordon
LaTonya Martin Rogers
Fulton County - Roswell City Council Post 2
Michael Dal Cerro
Allen Sells
Fulton County - South Fulton Council District 5
Kalvin Bennett
Corey Reeves
Gwinnett County - Lilburn Mayor
Timothy Dunn
Johnny D Crist
Gwinnett County - Snellville Council Post 1
Norman A Carter
Catherine Hardrick
Jackson County - Commerce Council Ward 5
Roshuanda Adams Merritt
Marty Vitug
Meriwether County - Manchester Mayor
Mark Trimble
Nell Rush Wilkins
Paulding County - Hiram Mayor
Frank Moran
Dawn Veasley
Pickens County - Jasper City Council Post 5
John B Foust
Shirley Mitchell
Polk County - Rockmart Mayor
James Payne
Sherman Ross
Rabun County - Tallulah Falls Council
Jimmy Franklin
Craig Weatherly
Villa Rica Mayor
Gil McDougal
Leslie McPherson
Walton County - Walnut Grove City Council
Rachel Davis
Maxine McClanahan
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2023 Cox Media Group