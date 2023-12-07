Dive teams recover remains of Kennesaw Airman killed in Osprey plane crash

KENNESAW, Ga. — The U.S. Air Force confirmed Thursday that the dive teams have recovered remains of three Airmen killed in a military training exercise.

Officials said eight service members in total, including Staff Sgt. Jake Turnage of Kennesaw, died when their CV-22B Osprey crashed on Nov. 29 off the shore of Yakushima Island, Japan.

The Air Force said six sets of remains had been recovered, but did not say whose had been identified. On Thursday, the Air Force gave an update and confirmed that Turnage’s remains were among those found. The final two Airmen’s remains have not been recovered.

“The main priority continues to be bringing our Airmen home and providing support to, and the privacy of, those families and loved ones,” officials wrote in a statement.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, Turnage earned his Community College of the Air Force degree in Aviation Operations in 2018. He completed his basic training and graduated from Basic Special Mission Aviator Course.

Turnage earned the following honors during his time with the Air Force: Air and Space Commendation Medal, Air and Space Achievement Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Meritorious Unit Award, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Bronze Star Device, and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

“Jake was a beloved husband, brother and son, as well as a fun-loving and dedicated Noncommissioned Officer,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tyler Oldham, 21st Special Operations Squadron commander.

“Jake’s humor and zeal were contagious. His magnetic personality was always uplifting and lightened the load of his squadron mates. He loved to fly and to learn. His enthusiasm and positive attitude inspired others every day,” Oldham added.

No memorial service arrangements have been announced.

