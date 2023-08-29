Hurricane Idalia: Gov. Kemp issues State of Emergency for all of Georgia

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency for all of Georgia as the state prepares for Hurricane Idalia.

The order went into effect after Kemp signed it Tuesday and will last until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 8. The executive order can be read here.

“We are taking every precaution ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s landfall tomorrow, and I am taking this additional executive action to ensure state assets are ready to respond” Kemp said. “Georgians in the expected impact area can and should take necessary steps to ensure their safety and that of their families. We are well positioned to respond to whatever Idalia may bring.”

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Idalia strengthened into a Category 1 storm with wind up to 85 mph. It is expected to become a dangerous Category 3 storm before its landfall.

“With the center of the storm consolidating, we expect the rapid intensification process of this storm to begin,” Monahan says. “Taking advantage of the warm, deep eastern Gulf waters, Idalia will strengthen to a major hurricane by late tonight/early tomorrow morning.”

Hurricane warnings and tropical storm warnings are in effect for parts of south Georgia and the Georgia coast. A tropical storm watch now extends farther up the coast and includes Savannah.

