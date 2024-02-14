Police investigating shooting involving Atlanta officer, GBI confirms

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting involving an officer in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the area of Forsyth Street SW and Brotherton Street SW.

Channel 2 Action News crews are on the scene. Get the latest details on WSBTV.com and WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The intersection is near the Garnett MARTA station and Magic City, but it is unclear if either is involved.

Police confirmed a shooting at the address involved an officer.

There is no word on if any officers were injured in the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting or any possible suspects.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they were called out.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Mother upset her daughter suspended for accidentally eating Delta-8 gummies at school

©2023 Cox Media Group