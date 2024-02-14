Police investigating shooting involving Atlanta officer, GBI confirms

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting involving an officer in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday night.
Officers were called to the area of Forsyth Street SW and Brotherton Street SW.
The intersection is near the Garnett MARTA station and Magic City, but it is unclear if either is involved.
Police confirmed a shooting at the address involved an officer.
There is no word on if any officers were injured in the shooting.
Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting or any possible suspects.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they were called out.
