    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The accused serial rapist that has been charged in at least eight sexual assaults across Clayton County, is now suspected in more cases, Channel 2 Action News has learned exclusively. 

    Clayton County police arrested Kenneth Thomas Bowen III, 24, last month after they linked his DNA to at least eight of the attacks.

    Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne talked to police Wednesday who told him that Bowen is suspected in another seven cases. 

    "Mr. Bowen has not made any statements admitting guilt in this case and the legal and factual sufficiency of the evidence has not been tested in the court," Bowen's attorney said in a statement.

