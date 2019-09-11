CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The accused serial rapist that has been charged in at least eight sexual assaults across Clayton County, is now suspected in more cases, Channel 2 Action News has learned exclusively.
Clayton County police arrested Kenneth Thomas Bowen III, 24, last month after they linked his DNA to at least eight of the attacks.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne talked to police Wednesday who told him that Bowen is suspected in another seven cases.
"Mr. Bowen has not made any statements admitting guilt in this case and the legal and factual sufficiency of the evidence has not been tested in the court," Bowen's attorney said in a statement.
TONIGHT AT 6: The technology police used to tie Bowen to the latest attacks.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
- WARNING: Serial rapist may have struck again in metro Atlanta, police say
- Woman attacked by serial rapist says police need to do more to get him off streets
- Victim of serial rapist says police aren't doing enough to catch him
- Police saturate victims' neighborhoods to find alleged serial rapist
- Seventh attack traced to Clayton County serial rapist, police say
- Suspected serial rapist may have struck again in Clayton County
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}