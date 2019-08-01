Woman attacked by serial rapist says police need to do more to get him off streets

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Just one day after Clayton County police released a new sketch of a rape suspect, we're hearing from a woman who says the serial rapist sexually assaulted her.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington met the woman at Tara Bridge Apartments on Magnolia Circle in Clayton County, it's where she said she was attacked.
"I fought," said Millicent Benson.
Benson came forward to Channel 2 Action News because she said she wants police to do more to find the suspect. Benson declined to anonymity for this report.
"I was laying face down and he jumped on my back."— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) August 1, 2019
