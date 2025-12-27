Crash closes southbound lanes of I-75/85 in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A crash has closed all southbound lanes of a major Atlanta interstate Friday night.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation 511 website, the closure began at 7:45 p.m. Interstate 75/85 in Atlanta just before University Avenue.

GDOT expects the closure to remain in place until 10 p.m.

Those who are traveling south through Atlanta should seek an alternate route.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Atlanta PD to find out more about the crash.

This is a developing story.

