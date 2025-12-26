Man charged with illegal dumping in DeKalb community

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police arrested a 59-year-old man who they said was illegally dumping trash in a DeKalb County community.

Marvio Ramey, 59, was arrested on Christmas Day for illegal dumping, an offense that took place on Proctor Avenue on at least two separate occasions since Nov. 11, police said.

Investigators said Ramey used a rental truck to dispose of trash and debris.

DKPD found Ramey around 2:50 p.m. on Creighton Avenue, which is less than 2,000 feet from where the alleged dumping occurred.

DeKalb County Police have emphasized their commitment to keeping neighborhoods clean, stating, “If you choose to illegally dump trash on our streets and outside our homes, we will find you and hold you accountable.”

The incidents of illegal dumping have raised concerns within the community regarding public cleanliness and environmental safety.

Residents have expressed the need for stricter enforcement of litter laws to deter such activities.

