DeKalb County seeks tougher laws for illegal tire dumping

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County is considering tougher laws against illegal tire dumping after cleaning up dozens of sites and making arrests this year.

The proposed changes to the county code would add criminal penalties for personal tire dumping and enforce stricter regulations on commercial disposal companies.

“Dumping tires for commercial purposes is subject to tougher enforcement under the proposed resolution,” said DeKalb Commissioner Robert Patrick, who is proposing the resolution.

Illegal tire dumping poses significant health risks, as tires can become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and produce toxic smoke if they catch fire.

Dumping occurs across DeKalb County, including major roads like Memorial Drive and Covington Highway, and extends to wooded areas, parks, and neighborhoods.

Commissioner Robert Patrick’s resolution comes after tens of thousands of tires were dumped in a ravine in his district in Doraville.

The ordinance will be discussed at the next Public Safety Committee meeting on Dec. 16.

