‘RHOA’ alum Kim Zolciak denies husband’s claim she violated court order by going on Andy Cohen show

ATLANTA — The divorce between Kim Zolciak and soon-to-be ex-husband Kroy Biermann is getting more and more bitter by the day.

In recent court filings between the two, Zolciak denies accusations by Biermann that she violated a court order when she talked about the divorce and her relationship with her new boyfriend with Bravo TV host Andy Cohen on an episode of his show, “Watch What Happens Live!”

“She discussed the divorce, referenced the children, shared the news of her new boyfriend, and beamed over her brand new gorgeous $1 million home,” Bierman said in his filing in October.

Biermann also went after Zolciak after an appearance on “Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour.”

“Approximately two days after this court restrained the parties from discussing the divorce, Respondent made her appearance on ‘Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour.’ Respondent’s lack of ability to understand or provide for the best interests of the children border on unbelievable.

“Petitioner incorporates his previously filed Motion for Immediate Change in Custody by reference. Respondent’s contemptuous behavior is a direct harm to the children and their well-being,” the court document said.

Zolciak also denied she did anything wrong, saying, “It is extremely telling that despite [Biermann’s] constant claims [Zolciak] is acting contrary to the best interests of the children … at no point has the appointed guardian … indicated support for [Biermann’s] claims, or that this honorable Court should hold a hearing to address such claims.”

Zolciak is also demanding that Biermann cover the legal fees over the contempt claims.

Biermann also accused Zolciak of failing to turn over financial documents he requested by a March 31 deadline.

All this comes after Zolciak accused Biermann of stalking over the summer.

The couple has been involved in a bitter divorce for years now, with them filing for divorce at least three times before deciding to go through with the process.

The couple were married in 2011 and first filed for divorce in May 2023, but was then called off shortly after. The couple filed for divorce again in August 2023, saying the marriage was “irrevocably broken.”

In June, we reported the two were forced out of their Milton mansion. Deputy marshals visited the couple’s home in April to remove them and their property.

Court documents show four marshals spent just over three hours at the home. The document showed the status as “ejected.”

The couple’s home was sold earlier this year after it was foreclosed on. Its price had been reduced several times, and the home had been scheduled for auction.

