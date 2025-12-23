DeKalb HOA says it’s costing a fortune to get rid of illegally dumped trash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — People illegally dumping trash at a metro Atlanta condominium complex are causing neighbors to complain.

“We’ve tried signs, we’ve tried cameras, we’ve tried police interactions,” said Jerry Akande.

Akande serves as the President of the Home Owners Association for Waldrop Park Condominiums in DeKalb County.

“This community is suffering because we’re all paying to take care of the entire county’s trash,” Akande told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco.

Channel 2 Action News first told you about the public health concern in Dec. 2024 after DeKalb County fined the HOA hundreds of dollars for violating sanitation ordinances.

Since then, the HOA said it pays the county $1,800 a month for bulk pickup. The board spent more than $30,000 to build green enclosures.

However, the HOA would need to spend another $10,000 to meet county safety standards to use them, according to Akande.

Caroline Simmons said when she served on the HOA, the board hired a private company and paid neighbors to help stay on top of illegal dumping.

“It’s not an easy task to get it done, but we got it done,” said Simmons.

On Monday, Akande said the HOA re-hired a trash valet company to haul big items off.

The owner said he will bring a team with him on Tuesday to get the rest, but it will cost the HOA.

“It’s hard to keep people out. We don’t have a gate. We can’t afford to have a gate,” said Simmons.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to DeKalb County to find out if there are any other tactics or resources complexes can use to deal with this type of issue. We are waiting to hear back from the sanitation department.

