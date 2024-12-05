‘That smell off the chain:’ Neighbors at DeKalb condos say trash is piling up, not being collected

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors at a condo complex in DeKalb County say the trash in their dumpsters is overflowing and no one is collecting it.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the Waldrop Condominiums for a shooting investigation last week and spotted the heaps of garbage.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco has been working to find out why it’s not being collected. What she learned, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

Residents told Francisco that they have been paying for trash collection through their homeowner’s association, so they don’t know why it’s not actually being picked up.

And now, they say it’s starting to smell.

“That smell off the chain,” one woman told Francisco.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group