29-year-old woman hit, killed by pickup truck in DeKalb County intersection

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have shut down a busy intersection in DeKalb County to investigate a deadly crash.

Channel 2′s Brittany Kleinpeter is at the scene on Columbia Drive and McAfee Road, not far from Columbia High School. Police have the intersection blocked in all directions.

Kleinpeter has learned one person is dead. Police said a 29-year-old woman was hit by a pickup truck. They have not released the victim’s name.

It’s unclear what led to the crash or what time the roads will reopen. Drivers should use caution in the area.

We’re working to learn more from DeKalb PD investigators for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

