3 animals die from mysterious illness at Gwinnett County Animal Shelter

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Adoptions are on hold at the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter after an outbreak of a mysterious illness killed three dogs.

Officials told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that they are operating out of an abundance of caution while trying to figure out what the mystery illness is.

Beth Hawkes came to the shelter on Wednesday to donate supplies when she learned what happened.

“I’m so sad about that,” she said. “I hope everything’s gonna be ok.”

The staff says the deaths were sudden, unassisted and mysterious.

It started last Friday and the situation forced all adoptions and intakes at the shelter to be put on pause.

“They didn’t elaborate on how serious it was, but they did tell me I need to go to the vet,” said Darius Neal.

Neal came to the shelter to pick up his dog, Pearl, who got loose over the holiday weekend while they were out of town. He said employees told him there’s a potential virus affecting dogs in the shelter, so he should have Pearl checked out.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the shelter wrote,

“...These dogs were housed in separate pods with no possibility of contact, raising serious concerns about the cause. Out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of our contracted veterinarian, we have taken this step to protect the animals in our care, as well as the community.”

The necropsy results are not back from the Department of Agriculture yet, so it’s too early to declare a cause of death.

The shelter will still impound sick and injured animals, as well as take in animals that pose a safety risk.

