COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the schools in your district the state says are low-performing

ATLANTA — On Wednesday, the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement released its list of the state’s lowest-performing schools for 2024.

The list also determines which students are eligible for the Promise Schools voucher program.

Earlier this year, Gov. Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill 233 into law. The Promise Schools voucher program will give up to $6,500 to some families to pay for private school tuition, home-school expenses or other education related expenses.

Students who are eligible must be zoned for a public school in the bottom 25% for academic achievement.

Here are the schools in metro Atlanta and north Georgia that were included on the list.

Atlanta Public Schools

B.E.S.T. Academy

Benjamin E. Mays High School

Booker T. Washington High School

Carver High School

Carver High School Early College

Cascade Elementary School

Charles L. Gideons Elementary School

Continental Colony Elementary School

Crawford Long Middle School

D. M. Therrell High School

Emma Hutchinson Elementary School

Finch Elementary School

Frederick Douglass High School

Harper-Archer Elementary School

Heritage Academy Elementary School

Herman J. Russell West End Academy

Jean Childs Young Middle School

John Lewis Invictus Academy

Joseph Humphries Elementary School

M. A. Jones Elementary School

Martin L. King Jr. Middle School

Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy

Miles Elementary School

Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School

Peyton Forest Elementary School

Ralph Bunche Middle School

South Atlanta High School

Sylvan Hills Middle School

Thomas Heathe Slater Elementary School

William J. Scott Elementary School

Woodson Park Academy School

Banks County

Banks County Elementary School

Banks County High School

Barrow County

Auburn Elementary School

Statham Elementary School

Winder Elementary School

Bartow County

Cass High School

Butts County

Jackson Elementary School

Carroll County

Bowdon High School

Mt. Zion Middle School

Sharp Creek Elementary School

Temple Middle School

Villa Rica Middle School

Chattooga County

Leroy Massey Elementary School

Summerville Middle School

Clarke County

Alps Road Elementary School

Cedar Shoals High School

Coile Middle School

Gaines Elementary School

Hilsman Middle School

Howard B. Stroud Elementary School

Whit Davis Road Elementary School

Clayton County

Anderson Elementary School

Church Street Elementary School

East Clayton Elementary School

Eddie White Middle School

Forest Park Middle School

Harper Elementary School

Huie Elementary School

Jonesboro Middle School

Kendrick Middle School

Lee Street Elementary School

Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School

Morrow High School

Mount Zion High School

North Clayton High School

North Clayton Middle School

Northcutt Elementary School

Pointe South Elementary School

Riverdale Middle School

Sequoyah Middle School

Suder Elementary School

West Clayton Elementary School

Cobb County

Argyle Elementary School

City View Elementary School

Compton Elementary School

Green Acres Elementary School

Mableton Elementary School

Osborne High School

Riverside Elementary School

Russell Elementary School

Coweta County

Arnco-Sargent Elementary School

Glanton Elementary

Jefferson Parkway Elementary School

Ruth Hill Elementary School

Smokey Road Middle School

DeKalb County

Browns Mill Elementary School

Cedar Grove High School

Cedar Grove Middle School

Chapel Hill Elementary School

Clarkston High School

Columbia High School

Columbia Middle School

Cross Keys High School

Doraville United Elementary Schoo

Dresden Elementary School

Fairington Elementary School

Flat Rock Elementary School

Flat Shoals Elementary School

Henderson Middle School

Hightower Elementary School

John Robert Lewis Elementary School

Lithonia High School

Lithonia Middle School

Marbut Elementary School

Margaret Harris Comprehensive School

Martin Luther King, Jr. High School

Mary McLeod Bethune Middle School

McNair High School

Miller Grove Middle School

Murphey Candler Elementary School

Panola Way Elementary School

Peachcrest Elementary School

Pine Ridge Elementary School

Pleasantdale Elementary School

Redan Elementary School

Redan High School

Rock Chapel Elementary School

Ronald E McNair Discover Learning Academy Elementary School

Salem Middle School

Sequoyah Middle School

Shadow Rock Elementary School

Snapfinger Elementary School

Stone Mill Elementary School

Stone Mountain Elementary School

Stone Mountain High School

Stone Mountain Middle School

Stoneview Elementary School

Towers High School

Tucker Middle School

Woodridge Elementary School

Douglas County

Alexander High School

Beulah Elementary School

Bill Arp Elementary School

Burnett Elementary School

Chestnut Log Middle School

Eastside Elementary School

Factory Shoals Elementary School

Factory Shoals Middle School

Mirror Lake Elementary School

Mount Carmel Elementary School

Stewart Middle School

Turner Middle School

Forsyth County

Little Mill Middle School

Fulton County

Bear Creek Middle School

Camp Creek Middle School

Conley Hills Elementary School

Heritage Elementary School

McNair Middle School

Paul D. West Middle School

Tri-Cities High School

Woodland Middle School

Gainesville

Centennial Arts Academy

Fair Street International Academy

Gainesville Exploration Academy

Gainesville Middle School East

Gainesville Middle School West

Greene County

Anita White Carson Middle School

Griffin-Spalding County

Anne Street Elementary School

Atkinson Elementary School

Cowan Road Elementary School

Cowan Road Middle School

Griffin High School

Jordan Hill Road Elementary School

Kennedy Road Middle School

Moore Elementary School

Spalding High School

Gwinnett County

Alford Elementary School

Baldwin Elementary School

Berkmar High School

Britt Elementary School

Graves Elementary School

Gwinnett Online Campus

International Transition Center

Lawrenceville Elementary School

Meadowcreek High School

Minor Elementary School

Nesbit Elementary School

Norcross Elementary School

Radloff Middle School

Rockbridge Elementary School

Stripling Elementary School

Summerour Middle School

Habersham County

Cornelia Elementary School

Hall County

Chestatee High School

Chicopee Elementary School

Friendship Elementary School

Lanier College and Career Academy

Lanier Elementary School

Lyman Hall Elementary School

McEver Elementary School

Oakwood Elementary School

Tadmore Elementary School

West Hall High School

West Hall Middle School

White Sulphur Elementary School

Henry County

Bethlehem Elementary School

Cotton Indian Elementary School

Dutchtown Middle School

Eagle’s Landing High School

Eagle’s Landing Middle School

Fairview Elementary School

Hampton High School

Hampton Middle School

Locust Grove High

Locust Grove Middle

Luella High School

Luella Middle School

McDonough Middle School

Oakland Elementary School

Pate’s Creek Elementary School

Red Oak Elementary School

Stockbridge Elementary School

Stockbridge High School

Stockbridge Middle School

Tussahaw Elementary

Unity Grove Elementary School

Walnut Creek Elementary

Wesley Lakes Elementary School

Meriwether County

Greenville High School

Manchester High School

Manchester Middle School

Mountain View Elementary School

Newton County

Alcovy High School

Clements Middle School

Cousins Middle School

Flint Hill Elementary

Heard-Mixon Elementary School

Indian Creek Middle School

Liberty Middle School

Live Oak Elementary

Livingston Elementary School

Middle Ridge Elementary School

Newton High School

Rocky Plains Elementary School

West Newton Elementary School

Oglethorpe County

Oglethorpe County High School

Paulding County

Allgood Elementary School

Bessie L. Baggett Elementary

Connie Dugan Elementary School

Dallas Elementary School

Herschel Jones Middle School

Irma C. Austin Middle School

Lillian C. Poole Elementary School

McGarity Elementary School

Pickens County

Pickens County Junior High School

Polk County

Rockmart Middle School

Van Wert Elementary School

Youngs Grove Elementary School

Putnam County

Putnam County High School

Rockdale County

Edwards Middle School

Hightower Trail Elementary School

Rockdale County High School

Salem High School

Sims Elementary School

Rome

Main Elementary School

Rome Middle School

West Central Elementary School

Social Circle

Social Circle Middle School

Troup County

Callaway Elementary School

Clearview Elementary School

