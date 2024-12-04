Local

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the schools in your district the state says are low-performing

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — On Wednesday, the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement released its list of the state’s lowest-performing schools for 2024.

The list also determines which students are eligible for the Promise Schools voucher program.

Earlier this year, Gov. Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill 233 into law. The Promise Schools voucher program will give up to $6,500 to some families to pay for private school tuition, home-school expenses or other education related expenses.

Students who are eligible must be zoned for a public school in the bottom 25% for academic achievement.

Here are the schools in metro Atlanta and north Georgia that were included on the list.

Atlanta Public Schools

  • B.E.S.T. Academy
  • Benjamin E. Mays High School
  • Booker T. Washington High School
  • Carver High School
  • Carver High School Early College
  • Cascade Elementary School
  • Charles L. Gideons Elementary School
  • Continental Colony Elementary School
  • Crawford Long Middle School
  • D. M. Therrell High School
  • Emma Hutchinson Elementary School
  • Finch Elementary School
  • Frederick Douglass High School
  • Harper-Archer Elementary School
  • Heritage Academy Elementary School
  • Herman J. Russell West End Academy
  • Jean Childs Young Middle School
  • John Lewis Invictus Academy
  • Joseph Humphries Elementary School
  • M. A. Jones Elementary School
  • Martin L. King Jr. Middle School
  • Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy
  • Miles Elementary School
  • Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School
  • Peyton Forest Elementary School
  • Ralph Bunche Middle School
  • South Atlanta High School
  • Sylvan Hills Middle School
  • Thomas Heathe Slater Elementary School
  • William J. Scott Elementary School
  • Woodson Park Academy School

Banks County

  • Banks County Elementary School
  • Banks County High School

Barrow County

  • Auburn Elementary School
  • Statham Elementary School
  • Winder Elementary School

Bartow County

  • Cass High School

Butts County

  • Jackson Elementary School

Carroll County

  • Bowdon High School
  • Mt. Zion Middle School
  • Sharp Creek Elementary School
  • Temple Middle School
  • Villa Rica Middle School

Chattooga County

  • Leroy Massey Elementary School
  • Summerville Middle School

Clarke County

  • Alps Road Elementary School
  • Cedar Shoals High School
  • Coile Middle School
  • Gaines Elementary School
  • Hilsman Middle School
  • Howard B. Stroud Elementary School
  • Whit Davis Road Elementary School

Clayton County

  • Anderson Elementary School
  • Church Street Elementary School
  • East Clayton Elementary School
  • Eddie White Middle School
  • Forest Park Middle School
  • Harper Elementary School
  • Huie Elementary School
  • Jonesboro Middle School
  • Kendrick Middle School
  • Lee Street Elementary School
  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School
  • Morrow High School
  • Mount Zion High School
  • North Clayton High School
  • North Clayton Middle School
  • Northcutt Elementary School
  • Pointe South Elementary School
  • Riverdale Middle School
  • Sequoyah Middle School
  • Suder Elementary School
  • West Clayton Elementary School

Cobb County

  • Argyle Elementary School
  • City View Elementary School
  • Compton Elementary School
  • Green Acres Elementary School
  • Mableton Elementary School
  • Osborne High School
  • Riverside Elementary School
  • Russell Elementary School

Coweta County

  • Arnco-Sargent Elementary School
  • Glanton Elementary
  • Jefferson Parkway Elementary School
  • Ruth Hill Elementary School
  • Smokey Road Middle School

DeKalb County

  • Browns Mill Elementary School
  • Cedar Grove High School
  • Cedar Grove Middle School
  • Chapel Hill Elementary School
  • Clarkston High School
  • Columbia High School
  • Columbia Middle School
  • Cross Keys High School
  • Doraville United Elementary Schoo
  • Dresden Elementary School
  • Fairington Elementary School
  • Flat Rock Elementary School
  • Flat Shoals Elementary School
  • Henderson Middle School
  • Hightower Elementary School
  • John Robert Lewis Elementary School
  • Lithonia High School
  • Lithonia Middle School
  • Marbut Elementary School
  • Margaret Harris Comprehensive School
  • Martin Luther King, Jr. High School
  • Mary McLeod Bethune Middle School
  • McNair High School
  • Miller Grove Middle School
  • Murphey Candler Elementary School
  • Panola Way Elementary School
  • Peachcrest Elementary School
  • Pine Ridge Elementary School
  • Pleasantdale Elementary School
  • Redan Elementary School
  • Redan High School
  • Rock Chapel Elementary School
  • Ronald E McNair Discover Learning Academy Elementary School
  • Salem Middle School
  • Sequoyah Middle School
  • Shadow Rock Elementary School
  • Snapfinger Elementary School
  • Stone Mill Elementary School
  • Stone Mountain Elementary School
  • Stone Mountain High School
  • Stone Mountain Middle School
  • Stoneview Elementary School
  • Towers High School
  • Tucker Middle School
  • Woodridge Elementary School

Douglas County

  • Alexander High School
  • Beulah Elementary School
  • Bill Arp Elementary School
  • Burnett Elementary School
  • Chestnut Log Middle School
  • Eastside Elementary School
  • Factory Shoals Elementary School
  • Factory Shoals Middle School
  • Mirror Lake Elementary School
  • Mount Carmel Elementary School
  • Stewart Middle School
  • Turner Middle School

Forsyth County

  • Little Mill Middle School

Fulton County

  • Bear Creek Middle School
  • Camp Creek Middle School
  • Conley Hills Elementary School
  • Heritage Elementary School
  • McNair Middle School
  • Paul D. West Middle School
  • Tri-Cities High School
  • Woodland Middle School

Gainesville

  • Centennial Arts Academy
  • Fair Street International Academy
  • Gainesville Exploration Academy
  • Gainesville Middle School East
  • Gainesville Middle School West

Greene County

  • Anita White Carson Middle School

Griffin-Spalding County

  • Anne Street Elementary School
  • Atkinson Elementary School
  • Cowan Road Elementary School
  • Cowan Road Middle School
  • Griffin High School
  • Jordan Hill Road Elementary School
  • Kennedy Road Middle School
  • Moore Elementary School
  • Spalding High School

Gwinnett County

  • Alford Elementary School
  • Baldwin Elementary School
  • Berkmar High School
  • Britt Elementary School
  • Graves Elementary School
  • Gwinnett Online Campus
  • International Transition Center
  • Lawrenceville Elementary School
  • Meadowcreek High School
  • Minor Elementary School
  • Nesbit Elementary School
  • Norcross Elementary School
  • Radloff Middle School
  • Rockbridge Elementary School
  • Stripling Elementary School
  • Summerour Middle School

Habersham County

  • Cornelia Elementary School

Hall County

  • Chestatee High School
  • Chicopee Elementary School
  • Friendship Elementary School
  • Lanier College and Career Academy
  • Lanier Elementary School
  • Lyman Hall Elementary School
  • McEver Elementary School
  • Oakwood Elementary School
  • Tadmore Elementary School
  • West Hall High School
  • West Hall Middle School
  • White Sulphur Elementary School

Henry County

  • Bethlehem Elementary School
  • Cotton Indian Elementary School
  • Dutchtown Middle School
  • Eagle’s Landing High School
  • Eagle’s Landing Middle School
  • Fairview Elementary School
  • Hampton High School
  • Hampton Middle School
  • Locust Grove High
  • Locust Grove Middle
  • Luella High School
  • Luella Middle School
  • McDonough Middle School
  • Oakland Elementary School
  • Pate’s Creek Elementary School
  • Red Oak Elementary School
  • Stockbridge Elementary School
  • Stockbridge High School
  • Stockbridge Middle School
  • Tussahaw Elementary
  • Unity Grove Elementary School
  • Walnut Creek Elementary
  • Wesley Lakes Elementary School

Meriwether County

  • Greenville High School
  • Manchester High School
  • Manchester Middle School
  • Mountain View Elementary School

Newton County

  • Alcovy High School
  • Clements Middle School
  • Cousins Middle School
  • Flint Hill Elementary
  • Heard-Mixon Elementary School
  • Indian Creek Middle School
  • Liberty Middle School
  • Live Oak Elementary
  • Livingston Elementary School
  • Middle Ridge Elementary School
  • Newton High School
  • Rocky Plains Elementary School
  • West Newton Elementary School

Oglethorpe County

  • Oglethorpe County High School

Paulding County

  • Allgood Elementary School
  • Bessie L. Baggett Elementary
  • Connie Dugan Elementary School
  • Dallas Elementary School
  • Herschel Jones Middle School
  • Irma C. Austin Middle School
  • Lillian C. Poole Elementary School
  • McGarity Elementary School

Pickens County

  • Pickens County Junior High School

Polk County

  • Rockmart Middle School
  • Van Wert Elementary School
  • Youngs Grove Elementary School

Putnam County

  • Putnam County High School

Rockdale County

  • Edwards Middle School
  • Hightower Trail Elementary School
  • Rockdale County High School
  • Salem High School
  • Sims Elementary School

Rome

  • Main Elementary School
  • Rome Middle School
  • West Central Elementary School

Social Circle

  • Social Circle Middle School

Troup County

  • Callaway Elementary School
  • Clearview Elementary School

