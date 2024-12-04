State releases list of low-performing schools where students are eligible for voucher program

ATLANTA — The Governor’s Office of Student Achievement has released its list of the state’s low-performing schools for 2024. The list also determines which students are eligible for the Promise Schools voucher program.

Earlier this year, Gov. Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill 233 into law. The Promise Schools voucher program will give up to $6,500 to some families to pay for private school tuition, home-school expenses or other education related expenses.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Students who are eligible must be zoned for a public school in the bottom 25% for academic achievement. The Governor’s Office of Student Achievement posted the initial list on Nov. 27, but updated it after the office “became aware of outliers in the CCRPI calculation.”

Here is the new and revised list posted this week.

What are the other qualifications besides a student’s current school performance?

The student must also have attended the public school for at least two consecutive semesters or entering kindergarten. The student’s parent or parents must have been a Georgia resident for at least a year unless they are on active duty in the military.

The law also states that priority goes to families who earn less than four times the federal property level. In 2023, the Department of Health and Human Services said $120,000 a year for a family of four.

The Georgia Promise program says it will accept applications from parents in early 2025.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2024 Cox Media Group