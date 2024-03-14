Georgia school choice bill giving students $6,500 voucher to switch to charter could soon be law

ATLANTA — The Georgia House of Representatives narrowly passed a school voucher bill Thursday afternoon.

The bill, SB 233, originated in the Senate, and it would give students who attend the lowest-performing schools in the state $6,500 to switch.

The student would have the choice to go to another public school, a private school or use the funds for homeschooling curriculum.

The public school would lose that money, but supporters like Rep. Todd Jones, (R-South Forsyth), told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco that the school would have one less student.

“We gave a toolbox to each family in this state to make sure their child is empowered, educated, and we’re going to make this the great equalizer,” said Jones.

During the debate on the House floor, supporters tried to sway critics. They said children only qualify if they attend one of the lowest-performing schools in the state.

Family income cannot exceed 400% of the federal poverty level. In 2023, The Department of Health and Human Services said that was $120,000 a year for a family of four.

Critics said parents would like to use the tax dollars differently.

“They want after-school care, Summer enrichment, and they need help with childcare,” Rep. Beck Adams, (D-Dekalb County) told Channel 2 Action News.

Rep. Miriam Paris (D-Macon) said vouchers do not work.

“They don’t work for poor people. They don’t work for [the] underserved. They don’t work for Title One schools,” Paris said.

The bill states the law would expire every 10 years, and lawmakers would have to appropriate the funds every year.

“We’re not saying it’s forever, but for the past 50 years, something has not been going right,” said Rep. Mesha Mainor, (R-Atlanta).

The topic of school choice has been so divisive, Mainor said she switched parties over it.

A similar bill failed in the Georgia House last year.

Now, this bill moves back to the Senate floor. If passed, it will go to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk to be signed into law, or vetoed.

