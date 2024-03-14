Former DA says judge in Trump case not ‘influenced’ by ‘weight’ of decision over Willis removal

ATLANTA — The head of the House Judiciary Committee is threatening to hold Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in contempt of Congress if she doesn’t produce more documents concerning her prosecution of Donald Trump.

All this is happening as we’re waiting for a judge to rule on whether Willis will be allowed to continue on that case.

In the letter obtained by Channel 2 Action News from Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan to Willis accusing her of failing to comply with a subpoena and turn over documents from her prosecution of Trump and others and giving her until March 28 to comply.

“If you fail to do so, the committee will consider taking further actions such as the invocation of contempt of Congress proceedings,” Jordan wrote.

The letter only escalates Jordan’s ongoing feud with Willis.

Last month, she replied to another Jordan letter by calling his investigation “an unjustified and illegal intrusion into an open state investigation” and accusing him of trying to “obstruct a Georgia criminal proceeding.”

Attorneys for Trump and some of the other defendants in the care have tried to convince Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to disqualify her and special prosecutor Nathan Wade from the case.

“In one of your motions, you tried to implicate I slept with him at the conference which I find to be extremely offensive,” Willis said on the stand during testimony last month.

They alleged the two are personally profiting from this case through their romantic relationship, something Willis and Wade deny.

Former DeKalb County District Attorney Robert James told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that McAfee is a good, deliberate judge who will take his time with the decision.

“That is what he’s doing. That’s what he’s done, and this stage is not too big for him. He’s not going to be influenced by the lights or you know, the weight of this case. He’s just going to do his job,” James said.

Democrats point out the irony of Jordan threatening to hold Willis in contempt of Congress by not complying with a subpoena when he refused to comply with a subpoena and testify before the January 6 Commission.

