Rep. Jim Jordan tells DA Willis he’s investigating ties between her office, Jan. 6 Committee

ATLANTA — House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan has sent another letter to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis saying he and the House Administration Committee would be investigating any “cooperation” between her, her office, and the former House Jan. 6 committee.

“Although we were aware that your office had coordinated its politically motivated prosecutions with the Office of Special Counsel Jack Smith, we recently learned that your office also coordinated its investigative actions with the partisan Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol,” the letter said.

Jordan cited what he said was a letter Willis sent to the panel’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., seeking access to recordings and transcripts of witness interviews and other records in December 2021.

In the letter dated Tuesday, Jordan requested any communications between Willis’ office and the congressional committee and any documents her office had obtained from the panel.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk has also sent a letter to Thompson’s office asking for communications, as well as detailed lists of all people interviewed or deposed by the committee and copies of any records sent to others.

“This new information raises questions about Willis’ and Thompson’s commitment to due process, and whether House Rules were violated when the Select Committee failed to properly disclose this material,” Loudermilk wrote in a post on his Facebook page. “We have serious concerns about this behavior, and we are seeking the truth.”

The move is just the latest by Jordan to investigate Willis after the indictment was handed up against former President Donald Trump and 18 others, accusing them of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. So far, four of the defendants have taken plea deals in the case.

In August, Jordan sent a letter to Willis demanding information of possible communications between officials with the Department of Justice and the Executive Branch over the indictment of Trump.

“The American people are entitled to know,” Jordan told WSB Radio’s Mark Arum during the recording of his show at the time. “I think it’s important we get all the facts out there on the table for the American people and also that we do our jobs.”

Willis shot back, saying Jordan’s letter to her office at the time was an “obvious” attempt “to obstruct a Georgia criminal proceeding and to advance outrageous partisan misrepresentations.”

“The demands in your letter—and your efforts at intruding upon the State of Georgia’s criminal authority—violate constitutional principles of federalism. Criminal prosecutions under state law are primarily the responsibility of state governments,” Willis wrote.

Channel 2 Action News has contacted Thompson and Willis’ offices for a response to the letters and is waiting to hear back.

