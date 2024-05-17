2 people found shot dead in car in Coweta County neighborhood

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A death investigation is underway in Coweta County after two people were found dead on Thursday evening.

Deputies were called to Hayward Bishop Court and Hayward Bishop Way about an unconscious man and woman in a car.

When they arrived, they determined both people were dead from gunshot wounds.

They are continuing to investigate, but say they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

There is no word on what led up to the shootings.

The names of the two people have not been released. There is no word on their relationship to one another.

