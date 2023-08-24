House GOP announces investigation into Fulton D.A. Fani Willis

ATLANTA — Republican Representative Jim Jordan announced Thursday that the House Judiciary Committee is launching an inquiry into whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis coordinated with federal officials her indictment of former President Donald Trump and 18 other defendants.

In a letter sent to Willis, Committee Chairman Jordan demanded information and possible communications between officials with the Department of Justice and the Executive Brand.

“This letter comes as the Committee launches an inquiry into whether the Fulton County District Attorney’s office coordinated with federal officials, including DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith, for its politicized indictment of former President Donald Trump, a former White House Chief of Staff, and a former U.S. DOJ official,” Jordan wrote.

Jordan said that Willis’ indictment of Trump and his co-defendants implicates “substantial federal interests” and said that the “circumstances surrounding her actions raise serious concerns about whether such actions are politically motivated.”

In the letter, Jordan cites a campaign fundraising website launched by Willis, the early release of criminal charges against Trump hours before the grand jury vote the fact that Fulton County officials say they plan to process Trump like any other criminal defendant and take his mugshot.

Jordan further went on to discuss the timing of the indictment, which comes in the middle of the Republican presidential nomination. Trump skipped the first GOP debate ahead of his planned surrender to the Fulton County Jail Thursday night.

“Moreover, you have requested that the trial in this matter begin on March 4, 2024, the day before Super Tuesday and eight days before the Georgia presidential primary,” Jordan wote. “It is therefore unsurprising many have speculated that this indictment and prosecution are designed to interfere with the 2024 presidential election.

Jordan has requested that Willis’ office provide documents and communications she had with the DOJ or officials with the Executive Brand and any related to her use of federal funds.

