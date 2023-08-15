Fulton County

Here’s what each defendant is charged with in Georgia election interference indictment

By WSBTV.com News Staff
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County grand jury voted Monday night to indict former President Donald Trump and 18 others for allegedly interfering with the 2020 election in Georgia.

The 98-page indictment lists 19 co-defendants and 41 charges.

Former President Trump and Rudy Giuliani, one of the former president’s attorneys, face the highest number of charges, with 13 each.

All 19 of the co-defendants are charged with violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Channel 2 Action News is breaking down what charges each of the defendants is facing.

Former President Donald Trump
  • Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
  • Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer (three counts)
  • Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
  • Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)
  • Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)
  • Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
  • Filing false documents
  • False statements and writing (three counts)
Rudy Giuliani
  • Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
  • Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer (three counts)
  • False statements and writing (three counts)
  • Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
  • Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)
  • Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)
  • Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
John Eastman
  • Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
  • Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
  • Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
  • Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)
  • Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)
  • Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
  • Filing false documents
Mark Meadows
  • Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
  • Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
Kenneth Chesebro
  • Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
  • Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
  • Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)
  • Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)
  • Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
Jeffrey Clark
  • Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
  • Criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings
Jenna Ellis
  • Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
  • Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
Ray Smith III
  • Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
  • Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer (three counts)
  • False statements and writings (two counts)
  • Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
  • Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)
  • Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)
  • Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
Robert Cheeley
  • Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
  • Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
  • Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)
  • Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)
  • Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
  • Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
  • False statements and writings
  • Perjury
Michael A. Roman
  • Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
  • Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
  • Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)
  • Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)
  • Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
David Shafer
  • Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
  • Impersonating a public officer
  • Forgery in the first degree (two counts)
  • False statements and writings (three counts)
  • Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents
Shawn Still
  • Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
  • Impersonating a public officer
  • Forgery in the first degree (two counts)
  • False statements and writings (two counts)
  • Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents
Stephen Lee
  • Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
  • Criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses (two counts)
  • Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings
  • Influencing witnesses
Harrison Floyd
  • Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
  • Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings
  • Influencing witnesses
Trevian C. Kutti
  • Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
  • Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings
  • Influencing witnesses
Sidney Powell
  • Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
  • Conspiracy to commit election fraud (two counts)
  • Conspiracy to commit computer theft
  • Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
  • Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
  • Conspiracy to defraud the state
Cathy Latham
  • Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
  • Impersonating a public officer
  • Forgery in the first degree
  • False statements and writings
  • Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents
  • Conspiracy to commit election fraud (two counts)
  • Conspiracy to commit computer theft
  • Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
  • Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
  • Conspiracy to defraud the state
Scott Hall
  • Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
  • Conspiracy to commit election fraud (two counts)
  • Conspiracy to commit computer theft
  • Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
  • Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
  • Conspiracy to defraud the state
Misty Hampton
  • Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
  • Conspiracy to commit election fraud (two counts)
  • Conspiracy to commit computer theft
  • Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
  • Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
  • Conspiracy to defraud the state

