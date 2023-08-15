Here’s what each defendant is charged with in Georgia election interference indictment

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County grand jury voted Monday night to indict former President Donald Trump and 18 others for allegedly interfering with the 2020 election in Georgia.
The 98-page indictment lists 19 co-defendants and 41 charges.
Former President Trump and Rudy Giuliani, one of the former president’s attorneys, face the highest number of charges, with 13 each.
All 19 of the co-defendants are charged with violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.
Channel 2 Action News is breaking down what charges each of the defendants is facing.
Former President Donald Trump
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer (three counts)
- Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
- Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
- Filing false documents
- False statements and writing (three counts)
Rudy Giuliani
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer (three counts)
- False statements and writing (three counts)
- Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
- Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
John Eastman
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
- Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
- Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
- Filing false documents
Mark Meadows
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
Kenneth Chesebro
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
- Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
Jeffrey Clark
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings
Jenna Ellis
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
Ray Smith III
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer (three counts)
- False statements and writings (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
- Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
Robert Cheeley
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
- Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
- Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
- False statements and writings
- Perjury
Michael A. Roman
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
- Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
David Shafer
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Impersonating a public officer
- Forgery in the first degree (two counts)
- False statements and writings (three counts)
- Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents
Shawn Still
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Impersonating a public officer
- Forgery in the first degree (two counts)
- False statements and writings (two counts)
- Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents
Stephen Lee
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings
- Influencing witnesses
Harrison Floyd
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings
- Influencing witnesses
Trevian C. Kutti
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings
- Influencing witnesses
Sidney Powell
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Conspiracy to commit election fraud (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit computer theft
- Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
- Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
- Conspiracy to defraud the state
Cathy Latham
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Impersonating a public officer
- Forgery in the first degree
- False statements and writings
- Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents
- Conspiracy to commit election fraud (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit computer theft
- Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
- Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
- Conspiracy to defraud the state
Scott Hall
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Conspiracy to commit election fraud (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit computer theft
- Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
- Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
- Conspiracy to defraud the state
Misty Hampton
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Conspiracy to commit election fraud (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit computer theft
- Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
- Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
- Conspiracy to defraud the state
