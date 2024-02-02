Rep. Jim Jordan subpoenas Fulton DA to produce documents tied to alleged relationship

ATLANTA — Rep. Jim Jordan is once again going after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Jordan, who is the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, has subpoenaed Willis “for documents related to the Committee’s oversight of the Fulton County D.A. Office’s alleged misuse of federal grant funds.”

The move comes after a codefendant in the Georgia election interference case accused Willis in a court filing of having an “improper relationship” with the special prosecutor, Nathan Wade, whom she brought in to head the case against former President Donald Trump and several of his allies.

They are accused of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election here in Georgia.

“Allegations suggest that Ms. Willis’s office misused federal grant dollars to buy computers, ‘swag,’ and travel, and, that when confronted with these allegations, Ms. Willis may have attempted to hide the misuse of these federal funds,” Jordan said in a news release.

“In our prior letters, we requested several categories of material relevant to our oversight. However, in response to the recently disclosed whistleblower allegations and as an accommodation, we are prioritizing the production of documents concerning your office’s receipt and use of federal funds,” Jordan said in the letter sent to Willis and her office.

In a statement from Willis, she said:

“These false allegations are included in baseless litigation filed by a holdover employee from the previous administration who was terminated for cause. The courts that have ruled found no merit in these claims. We expect the same result in any pending litigation. Any examination of the records of our grant programs will find that they are highly effective and conducted in cooperation with the Department of Justice and in compliance with all Department of Justice requirements. Our federal grant programs are focused on helping at-risk youth and seeking justice for sexual assault victims who were too long ignored. Our federal grant-funded Sexual Assault Kit Initiative has been cited by the United States Attorney General as a model program. We are proud of our grant programs and our partnership with the Department of Justice that makes Fulton County a safer, more just place.”

The subpoena is just the latest move by Jordan in his efforts to impact the Georgia election interference case.

RELATED STORIES:

In December, Jordan sent a letter to Willis saying he would be investigating any “cooperation” between her, her office, and the former House Jan. 6 committee.

In August, Jordan sent a letter to Willis demanding information on possible communications between officials with the Department of Justice and the Executive Branch over the indictment of Trump.

Willis shot back, saying Jordan’s letter to her office at the time was an “obvious” attempt “to obstruct a Georgia criminal proceeding and to advance outrageous partisan misrepresentations.”

“The demands in your letter—and your efforts at intruding upon the State of Georgia’s criminal authority—violate constitutional principles of federalism. Criminal prosecutions under state law are primarily the responsibility of state governments,” Willis wrote.

A judge told Willis that she needed to respond to the claims made against her in a court filing that had a deadline of Friday. It is unclear if that document will be able to be filed because of the cyber attack against Fulton County.

A hearing has also been scheduled to address the allegations for Feb. 15.

RELATED NEWS:

House approves Prosecutor’s Oversight Commission bill as Senate begins investigation into Willis The vote in the House went right along party lines.

©2024 Cox Media Group