Missing Barrow County mother, newborn found safe

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The search for a missing Barrow County mother and her newborn is now over after investigators said they were located in DeKalb County.
Officials said Kanijah Nakia Manuel, 24, and her newborn son were last seen on May 1 around 8:30 a.m. Her son was in a baby carrier.
The mother and child had not been seen for two days but police said they were both found safe late Friday morning.
We are still working to learn what they were doing in DeKalb County and why there was no contact with them.
