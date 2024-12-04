‘She wanted $200:’ Night of fun ends with Navy veteran shot to death inside Atlanta home

ATLANTA — A family says a night of football, food and friends ended tragically when a woman showed up with a gun. Now, a beloved Navy veteran is dead. The family wants the person responsible behind bars.

Matt Dearing’s wife, Felicia, told Channel 2′s Tom Jones her family is heartbroken. She remembers discussing traveling during the holidays and their son’s birthday on Sunday night.

“We were discussing all of that,” Dearing explained.

Dearing says family and friends were over at their home on Centra Villa Drive in southwest Atlanta for their Sunday funday festivities.

“And then (in) the blink of an eye, my husband’s life was taken from him,” she said.

Chris Dearing, Matt’s brother, says a woman came to the house with a gun.

“When she came over here, she definitely came over here to kill his best friend and his barber,” he said.

Chris Dearing says the woman was angry at Matt’s barber, the father of her child. He says she pointed a gun at him. Chris says his brother tried to de-escalate the situation.

“Matt goes closer to her and says please, please. Stop. Put the gun down,” he explained.

Chris Dearing says the woman’s relative also showed up with a gun. While he was focused on her, he says he heard a shot. He says he then realized the mother of the barber’s child shot Matt.

Matt Dearing was killed.

Chris Dearing says he couldn’t believe why the shooter was so upset with the barber.

“She wanted $200 from him. Just for their child’s birthday party.”

Atlanta police say it was a domestic dispute that turned deadly and their investigation continues.

The family says the shooter hasn’t been arrested. Police wouldn’t comment.

Dearing’s family is asking anyone with any information about this incident to contact police. You can also contact Crimestoppers at 404-577-8477. Tipsters can submit tips and remain anonymous.

