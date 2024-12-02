Man shot and killed in Atlanta, police investigating

ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed Sunday night in Atlanta.

At about 9:31 pm, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 1726 Centra Villa Drive SW.

Officers found a 55-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators responded to the scene to determine what happened.

Police believe the victim was involved in an argument with the shooter and that it was a domestic incident.

