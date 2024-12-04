80-year-old DeKalb woman with dementia found dead weeks after vanishing

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Wednesday marks three weeks since Rosa Mae Dawson, 80, disappeared from her DeKalb County home.

Today, police say that Dawson was found dead.

Dawson has dementia and was last seen on Nov. 13, wearing a pink long-sleeved pajama pants set and black shoes.

The family says a relative was at Dawson’s home with her. But when she went to a doctor’s appointment and came back, Dawson was nowhere to be found.

“Every now and then she’d have spells like, “Who is that she wouldn’t remember,” maybe events that happened a couple of days ago. But for the most part, I would probably say 75% of the time she had her wits about her,” her son, Ricky Dawson, told Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes last month.

Police did not comment on where Dawson was found or how she died.

