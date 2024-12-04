President-elect Trump asks Georgia Court of Appeals to dismiss Fulton County case

ATLANTA — President-elect Donald Trump and his attorneys have filed a motion with the Georgia Court of Appeals to dismiss his case in Fulton County citing a “lack of jurisdiction.”

Trump’s attorney Steve Sadow submitted the paperwork on Wednesday.

“President Trump has filed a motion requesting the Georgia Court of Appeals confirm its lack of jurisdiction to continue hearing his appeal now that he is President-Elect and will soon become the 47th President of the United States, and then direct the trial court to immediately dismiss the case. The filing states that any ongoing criminal proceeding against a sitting president must be dismissed under the U.S. Constitution. The two federal criminal cases have already been dismissed by the DOJ.”

This is a developing story. We’ll have the latest on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.





