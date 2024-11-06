With Trump winning re-election, what happens to the GA election interference case against him?

ATLANTA — Donald Trump’s re-election as President of the United States will have a major impact on Fulton County’s criminal case against him.

However, Channel 2 Action News has learned that his election may not affect other criminal cases.

The consensus is that the case against Trump will be on hold until he leaves office, but the other cases can move forward.

“I mean, to be absolutely clear and blunt, this means that the cases are all but over,” said Scott Grubman, attorney for Kenneth Chesebro.

Chesebro pleaded guilty in return for his testimony and a reduced sentence in the Georgia election interference case.

Because of existing law and the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision on presidential immunity, he doesn’t think Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can move forward with her prosecution of Trump until after he leaves office.

“Because he won the election, at minimum, it is undisputed that if the DA does think they still have a case and they want to move forward, and this goes for Fulton and New York, they’re going to have to wait until 2029 until he’s out of office,” Grubman said.

Another attorney for one of the defendants told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that he thinks the Supreme Court’s immunity decision is so narrow in scope that it will not apply to the other defendants, so Willis can continue her prosecution of them.

Willis’ office had no comment Wednesday, but while talking to Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne last week about threats made against her and her staff, Willis said she will not be deterred from prosecuting any defendant.

“I get back up. I plan to continue to do this job. I will not be deterred from any prosecution,” Willis said.

Trump’s Georgia attorney Steve Sadow had no comment on Wednesday as well, saying he was preparing for the Dec. 5th hearing before the Georgia Court of Appeals over whether or not Willis will be allowed to stay on the case.

