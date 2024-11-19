Family pleads for answers after 80-year-old woman with dementia vanishes from DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for an 80-year-old woman with dementia who wandered off from her DeKalb County home last week.

The family is still searching and is concerned at this point.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

DeKalb County police are hoping Channel 2 Action News viewers can help them locate Rose Mae Dawson.

Officers came out and searched near the area of the 2400 block of Jenay Court, the day her family reported her missing.

She was last seen on Nov. 13, wearing a pink long-sleeved pajama pants set and black shoes.

The missing woman’s son, Ricky Dawson, and his entire family are worried about his 80-year-old mother.

Ricky Dawson says his mother has been dealing with dementia for the last five years, but says she doesn’t ever leave their street.

What her son says happened moments before she disappeared, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group