'Free to talk:' Prosecutors read Laken Riley's final text as they rest case against Jose Ibarra

ATHENS, Ga. — Prosecutors have rested their case against Jose Ibarra in the trial to determine if he killed nursing student Laken Riley on the University of Georgia campus.

On Tuesday, Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was there as prosecutors read Riley’s final text message to her mother.

“Good morning about to go for run if you’re free to talk,” an investigator with UGA police read from a transcript of Riley’s final text.

Investigators say she sent that text message at 8:55 a.m. and tried calling her mom at 9:03 a.m. Her mother didn’t answer the call.

At 9:11 a.m., Riley called 911.

Her mother returned her call at 9:24 a.m., but never heard from her daughter again.

Ibarra’s defense attorneys will now present their case.

