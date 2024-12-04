18-year-old indicted in crash that killed DeKalb high school student

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office will hold a news conference Wednesday regarding the car crash that killed a Lakeside High School student.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston is discussing the latest in the case of Sophie Lekiachvili.

Lekiachvili was killed in a crash near Lakeside High School on Feb. 24. According to a police report, her friend, Hannah Hackemeyer, 18, was driving on Oak Grove Road when she lost control and crashed into a tree. The vehicle flipped over, trapping Lekiachvili.

On Wednesday, the DA’s office announced that Hackemeyer was indicted on several charges.

A DeKalb County grand jury indicted Sumanth Rao, 50, and Anindita Rao, 49, in connection to the deadly crash.

The District Attorney said the parents allowed three teenagers to drink in their home before they crashed.

According to the grand jury indictment, investigators believe Hackemeyer was driving at speeds between 95 and 98 miles per hour while attempting to make a curve at night.

Hackemeyer, now officially faces 10 charges: three counts of homicide by vehicle, three counts of serious injury by vehicle, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol under the age of 21, one count of reckless driving, and one count of possession of an open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen spoke to friends of Lekaichvili’s after the crash. They said she was one of the kindest people they’d ever known and that she planned to attend Auburn University.

