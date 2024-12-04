Person dies after being hit, ran over by forklift in middle GA

PERRY, Ga. — Police in Georgia are investigating after a person died following a construction accident.

It happened Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at the front of Woodlands Boulevard and Highway 127.

According to Perry police, when first responders arrived they learned that the victim had been accidentally hit by a commercial forklift.

Perry Police Chief Alan Everidge told WGXA that a forklift with a fencing company ran over an employee while at work.

The victim was taken to Houston Medical Center but died from their injuries. The victim’s age and identity were not released.

Everidge told WGXA that the employee was working for a company out of Twiggs County.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family during this difficult time,” said Everidge.

The Perry Police Department and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating what led up to the incident.

