Rail service suspended at 4 MARTA stations after set of wheels goes off track

ATLANTA — If you plan on taking the Blue or Green MARTA line, officials have suspended service at four stations on Wednesday.

MARTA officials said a train heading westbound near King Memorial station derailed around 7:30 a.m. No one was hurt, but 16 passengers on board had to move to another train. They were taken to Candler Park station.

“Preliminary findings show one set of train wheels (one truck) lost contact with the rail. Rail Operations is currently working to re-rail the car and move it to the rail yard,” MARTA officials said.

Right now, passengers will have to take a bus at the Georgia State, King Memorial, Inman Park and Candler Park stations.

MARTA says it has also activated its MARTAConnect program to offer discounted Uber and Lyft trips for riders.

There is no timeline for when service will return to normal operations.

